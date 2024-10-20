Prabowo Subianto on Sunday took over as president of Indonesia after sweeping the country's election with policies like free meals for school children and with the outgoing leader's son as his running mate.

The 73-year-old former special forces commander won the February 14 contest with nearly 60 percent of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a formidable parliamentary coalition.

Prabowo, wearing a traditional black hat and navy suit with a woven maroon and golden sarong, officially become Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday morning after he was sworn in during a ceremony at Indonesia's parliament.

Prabowo, who unsuccessfully ran for the presidency twice before, is expected to give a speech to lawmakers at the parliament's upper house and then head to the presidential palace.

He was joined in the swearing-in ceremony by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 37, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Strict security