WORLD
3 MIN READ
Prabowo Subianto sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president
Prabowo won the February 14 election with nearly 60 percent of the vote.
Prabowo Subianto sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president
Prabowo Subianto waves to journalists as he leaves his residence on the day of his inauguration, in Jakarta, October 20, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 20, 2024

Prabowo Subianto on Sunday took over as president of Indonesia after sweeping the country's election with policies like free meals for school children and with the outgoing leader's son as his running mate.

The 73-year-old former special forces commander won the February 14 contest with nearly 60 percent of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a formidable parliamentary coalition.

Prabowo, wearing a traditional black hat and navy suit with a woven maroon and golden sarong, officially become Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday morning after he was sworn in during a ceremony at Indonesia's parliament.

Prabowo, who unsuccessfully ran for the presidency twice before, is expected to give a speech to lawmakers at the parliament's upper house and then head to the presidential palace.

He was joined in the swearing-in ceremony by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 37, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

RelatedWhat can Indonesia expect as Prabowo Subianto becomes president?

Strict security

Recommended

As they make their way to the palace they will be greeted by thousands of flag waving supporters already thronging Jakarta streets that are lined with posters of the incoming leader.

Flower boards set up outside the palace either congratulated Prabowo and Gibran or thanked Jokowi for his decade as president.

Prabowo and Gibran are expected to stop at seven stages along the way between parliament and the palace, Nusron Wahid, a Prabowo aide, told reporters on Friday.

Indonesian police and military have put in place strict security measures, deploying at least 100,000 personnel across the city, including snipers and anti-riot units.

Prabowo is expected to meet with foreign dignitaries, including about 20 heads of state, later on Sunday at the presidential palace, said Hasan Nasbi, the head of the presidential communications organisation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad