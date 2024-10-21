Officials in Ukraine and South Korea have accused North Korea of sending troops, reportedly estimated to be in thousands, to aid Russia's war in Ukraine.

This has sparked reactions from various nations, notably South Korea, which has expressed alarm over the potential security implications.

However, Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the claims, and US officials have said they are still investigating the reports.

Here is what we know so far:

What is happening?

On Monday, South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador, Georgiy Zinoviev, to formally criticise North Korea's decision to send thousands of soldiers to Russia to assist in the conflict.

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun urged for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean forces.

He said such actions pose significant security threats not only to South Korea but to the international community as a whole, citing violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In a statement, ambassador Zinovyev "stressed that cooperation between Russia and North Korea... is not directed against the interests of South Korea's security".

The Kremlin on Monday declined to directly answer a question on whether or not North Korean troops were going to fight in Ukraine but said that it was Moscow's sovereign right to develop ties with Pyongyang in all areas.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that the question about North Korean soldiers should be addressed to the defence ministry.

But he added that cooperation with North Korea was not directed against third countries.

What are the allegations?

Last week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said North Korea was preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow's war effort.

On Friday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) claimed the North had shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training and acclimatising at military bases there, probably to be deployed for combat in the war.

The South also said it had used AI facial recognition technology to identify a delegation of dozens of North Korean officers visiting frontline areas in Ukraine, to give guidance on North Korea-made KN-23 ballistic missiles fired at targets there.

The delegation included a key figure in the North's missile development, identified by analysts at Seoul-based NK PRO as Ri Song Jin, glimpsed in photographs last year while accompanying leader Kim Jong Un to factories that turn out missiles.

Vessels of Russia's Pacific Fleet were detected moving the North Korean special forces troops to Vladivostok from October 8 to 13 and are expected to resume that effort soon, the NIS said.

The troops have been supplied with Russian military uniforms, weapons and false identification documents ahead of being deployed for combat, it said.