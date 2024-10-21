Police on Monday clashed with gunmen trying to take over one of the few communities in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, that is not controlled by gangs.

Solino has been under attack since Thursday, with residents calling radio stations pleading for help as they fled their homes.

Officers have seized control of several areas in Solino as they keep pursuing gang members, Haiti’s National Police said in a statement late on Sunday.

In a video posted on social media, gang members hoisted automatic weapons in the air and cheered as they claimed control over parts of Solino, warning that all those who are not part of a gang coalition known as "Viv Ansanm" will be "burned to ashes."

The coalition also has attacked other neighbourhoods, including Tabarre 27, forcing hundreds of residents to flee in recent days.

Gangs that control 80 percent of Port-au-Prince also have threatened journalists covering the most recent attacks, calling them out by name and ordering that they be killed.