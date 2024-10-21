I arrived in the city of Dearborn, Michigan a little over a month ahead of the US presidential election. As soon as you enter the city, it’s hard not to notice how deeply it feels like a centre of Muslim life, especially for Arabs.

The cafes, the mosques, the signs in Arabic—they all give you a sense that this place is not just home to immigrants but a place where Arab culture thrives. This is a community that has traditionally leaned toward the Democrats, but things are different this time around.

As my cameraman, Kadir Furkan, and I walked through the streets, it became clear that the frustration with the Democrats, particularly over Israel’s war on Gaza, was intense.

Everyone we spoke to seemed to share the same sentiment. In the past, this community had turned out in large numbers to support Democrats, but now, we couldn’t find a single person who said they planned to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris or the Democratic ticket.

Defection election

Despite our efforts to find someone still backing them, it just wasn’t happening. For sure, there may be a few who will still cast their votes for Harris, but the fact that I couldn’t find one in a community that has historically backed the Democrats says a lot about how people here are feeling.

It's not an exaggeration -- the Muslim community has thrived under the Democrats in many ways. Over the years, the party has been more considerate of issues like immigration and civil rights—areas that have helped solidify Muslim loyalty. It started after 9/11.

Many in the Muslim community felt abandoned by the Republican Party, which had once been a viable political home for socially conservative voters. That sense of betrayal hasn’t faded, and the Democrats largely benefited from this shift.

But now, with the US continuing its support for the war on Gaza despite the mounting civilian casualties in the besieged enclave, there’s a growing sense that the Democrats, too, are indifferent to the needs of the Muslim community.

This election cycle feels like the moment when many Muslims in Dearborn, and perhaps across the country, are considering defecting. One of the most telling conversations I had was with Osama Siblani, the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Arab American News.

As we sat down to talk in his office, he didn’t hold back at all. “We feel abandoned,” he told me.

The Democrats have lost us. We’ve been loyal to them for years, but how can we support an administration that funds the killing of our families in Gaza and Lebanon? - Osama Siblani, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Arab American News

“The Democrats have lost us. We’ve been loyal to them for years, but how can we support an administration that funds the killing of our families in Gaza and Lebanon?”

His frustration was clear, and it echoed what we were hearing on the streets.

The rise of the punitive vote

This election has introduced a new dynamic within the Muslim community: the punitive vote. After years of aligning with Democrats, many Muslims are now considering either staying home on Election Day or, more shockingly, voting Republican—not out of newfound loyalty, but to send a message.

For many, this isn’t about embracing Republican values, but rather a way to punish the Democratic Party for its perceived failure to listen to their concerns, particularly about Gaza.

This shift resembles the political realignment that took place after 9/11 when many Muslims felt the Republican Party had launched a “war on Islam.”