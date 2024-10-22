Türkiye wants to develop the country's cooperation with BRICS and will attend the summit on Wednesday at the invitation of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's Tuesday remarks came as Russia prepares to host the Extended Leaders' Session from members and non-member nations of BRICS in Tatarstan's city of Kazan.

"BRICS countries, a significant portion of which are G20 members like Türkiye, comprise approximately 30 percent of the world's surface area and 45 percent of its population," Erdogan said.

He noted that the BRICS nations represent 45 percent of the global population and produce 40 percent of the world's oil and handle 25 percent of global goods exports.

"As Türkiye, we sincerely seek to strengthen our cooperation with the BRICS," Erdogan said.