Türkiye seeks stronger ties with BRICS: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan says he will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, underlining his intent to deepen cooperation with the group.
President Erdogan sees BRICS cooperation as a key opportunity for Türkiye. / Photo: AA
October 22, 2024

Türkiye wants to develop the country's cooperation with BRICS and will attend the summit on Wednesday at the invitation of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's Tuesday remarks came as Russia prepares to host the Extended Leaders' Session from members and non-member nations of BRICS in Tatarstan's city of Kazan.

"BRICS countries, a significant portion of which are G20 members like Türkiye, comprise approximately 30 percent of the world's surface area and 45 percent of its population," Erdogan said.

He noted that the BRICS nations represent 45 percent of the global population and produce 40 percent of the world's oil and handle 25 percent of global goods exports.

"As Türkiye, we sincerely seek to strengthen our cooperation with the BRICS," Erdogan said.

Türkiye at BRICS summit

Earlier on Monday, President Putin's adviser Anton Kobyakov met Türkiye's ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic and both sides discussed practical issues related to the participation of a Turkish delegation in the summit.

"The Turkish delegation is participating in the BRICS Summit at the highest level, proof of our great interest in the organisation. I have no doubt that this cooperation will create even more opportunity to expand relations," Bilgic said.

Both sides also discussed the potential for economic cooperation between Ankara and Moscow and weighed in the need to promote more investment opportunities.

"Our countries have been gradually increasing cooperation in key areas. I believe the participation of a Turkish delegation in the BRICS Summit will become a watershed moment that will contribute to the creation of new areas of cooperation and further strengthen relations," Kobyakov said.

The three-day summit of BRICS includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — the source of the group’s name — along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
