In the Malaysian countryside, the sweet scent of ripening palm fruit fills the air, with vast stretches of emerald fronds extending into the horizon.

Palm oil—found in everything from chocolates to cosmetics and biofuels—holds an outsized role in the global market.

Despite occupying just 0.5 percent of the world’s agricultural land, it accounts for 35 percent of global edible oil production, making it the most consumed vegetable oil.

But its success has come at an environmental cost, historically linked to deforestation and habitat destruction, endangering wildlife like the orangutan.

Today, Malaysia faces a critical juncture: can it secure the future of this crucial industry while addressing the environmental and social challenges that shadow its growth?

The rise of palm oil in Malaysia

Palm oil’s journey in Malaysia began in the 1870s, introduced as an ornamental plant by the British. Its economic potential only became evident in 1917 with the first commercial plantation in Selangor.

Palm oil’s dominance can be attributed to five key factors, according to The Guardian. First, it has supplanted less healthy fats in food products. Second, producers have worked to maintain its low cost. Third, it has replaced more expensive oils in household and personal care items. Fourth, it has become a staple cooking oil in many Asian countries. Lastly, as those nations have grown wealthier, their fat consumption has increased, much of it in the form of palm oil.

Malaysia is now the world’s second-largest producer, accounting for 26 percent of global output and 30 percent of palm oil exports. Palm oil has become a cornerstone of Malaysia’s economy, contributing 3 percent of GDP and generating over $22 billion annually in export revenue.

Beyond its economic importance, the palm oil industry directly employs one million people in Malaysia, with an estimated 450,000 smallholders relying on the crop for their income.

Reckoning with deforestation

The growth of the Malaysian palm oil industry has left an indelible mark on the country's landscapes while bringing economic prosperity. Deforestation, habitat loss, and declining biodiversity have become persistent shadows, casting doubt on the industry's sustainability.