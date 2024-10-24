On October 22, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned for failing to prevent a scam in which thousands of Ukrainians, including prosecutors, obtained fake disability status to avoid military conscription and potentially sent to the frontlines to fight the Russian army.

Besides evading military service, in Ukraine, obtaining disability status through medical examination commissions allows for receiving a higher pension, among other social benefits.

Although there were no public allegations directly implicating Kostin in the corruption, the scandal is ‘likely to deepen that distrust and complicate the army’s task to draft more people’, according to the New York Times.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree to dismantle the medical examination commissions responsible for determining disability status by the end of the year to restore credibility to the system.

Vasyl Malyuk, head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), revealed that around 4,000 fraudulent disability certificates were revoked following an audit. Additionally, 64 state medical commissioners have been issued “notes of suspicion,” an initial stage of criminal proceedings in Ukraine, according to Politico.

The scandal strikes at a sensitive moment for Ukraine, where corruption has long eroded public confidence, especially in the military draft process. Following Kostin’s resignation, public outrage quickly spread across social media.