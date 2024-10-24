The Ankara terrorist attack has only deepened Türkiye's resolve and unwavering commitment to wipe out terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“This vile attack has further strengthened Türkiye's determination and resolve to eliminate terrorism,” President Erdogan said on Thursday during his BRICS summit speech in Russia.

Erdogan thanked all “friends” for their condolences and solidarity after Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Ankara.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in the terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara.

Israel risks a wider war

Talking about Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Erdogan said: “As long as bloodshed in the Middle East is not stopped, there can be no talk of justice, peace, or development for the future.”

“The aggressive stance Israel has maintained at the expense of igniting the entire region, has long surpassed every boundary, especially law and conscience,” said Erdogan.

“The Palestinian people are facing genocide in Gaza. By attacking Lebanon, Israel has escalated the atrocities even further,” Erdogan noted.

“The establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital on the basis of the 1967 borders is essential for lasting and just peace in the region,” he stressed.

Erdogan urged all countries that haven't recognised Palestine as an independent state to do so.