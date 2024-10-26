Donald Trump has further denigrated Detroit while appealing for votes in a suburb of the largest city in the swing state of Michigan.

"I think Detroit and some of our areas makes us a developing nation," the former president told supporters in Novi on Saturday. He said people want him to say Detroit is "great," but he thinks it "needs help."

Trump's stop in Novi, after an event Friday night in Traverse City, is a sign of Michigan's importance in the tight race. More than 1.4 million ballots have already been submitted, representing 20 percent of registered voters.

Trump won the state in 2016, but Democrat Joe Biden carried it four years later.

Michigan has a significant Arab American population, and many have been frustrated by the Biden administration's support for Israel's onslaught on besieged Gaza.

During his rally, Trump spotlighted local Muslim and Arab American leaders who joined him on stage. These voters "could turn the election one way or the other," Trump said, adding that he was banking on "overwhelming support" from those voters in Michigan.

"When President Trump was president, it was peace," said one of those leaders, Mayor Bill Bazzi of Dearborn Heights.

"We didn't have any issues. There were no wars."