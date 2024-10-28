As Gaza braces for a cold, wet winter, displaced Palestinians living in tents and makeshift shelters by the sea are sewing clothes from blankets in a desperate effort to stay warm.

Nidaa Attia, 31, and others measure, cut and sew the clothing in a tent near the beach at Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

The work is entirely manual and labour intensive. Lacking electricity, they generate power by using the pedals of a bicycle connected by a belt to their sewing machine.

"Winter is coming for the second time (since the start of Israel's war) and people are without any (warm) clothes," Attia said.

Nearby a young child stood on a table while another woman measured him for a jumper to protect him from the cold winter.

"There are no clothes coming into Gaza, so we thought a lot about how we could find a solution to the lack of fabrics, and we came up with the idea of recycling thermal blankets into winter clothes," Attia said.

Harsh winter