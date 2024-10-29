There are “only a few obstacles to overcome and a few problems to solve in order to reach the bright future we call the Century of Türkiye,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Delivering his commemorative address on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye via a video message, Erdogan said: “On behalf of my country and my nation, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our friends and guests who share in the joy of our festival, both here and in different regions around the world.”

“Today, we are filled with happiness and rightful pride as we celebrate the first anniversary of the new century of our Republic,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the founding figures of the Republic, especially its founder Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, honouring Türkiye as the latest and enduring link in a chain of states with a legacy spanning thousands of years.

Praying for mercy upon the martyrs and veterans who have shed their blood for independence and the future of the homeland, Erdogan said: "Every one of our brothers who fell to the ground like entering a rose garden for our independence, especially the martyrs we lost in the attack on TAI, the leading organisation of our defence industry, will always live on in our hearts."

“We are determined to eternally uphold an independent, strong, honorable, and prosperous Türkiye, the legacy of our states spanning from the Seljuks to the Ottomans, and ultimately to the Republic on Anatolian soil,” he stressed.

“As a nation, we possess a deep-rooted state tradition of over 2,200 years, symbolized by the 16 stars in the Presidential Seal,” Erdogan praised.

"Both within our borders, in our region, and across the world, we will more firmly embrace our nation's ancient historical perspective and our civilisational values to establish peace, tranquility, security, and justice,” he emphasised.

“Neither terrorist organisations, nor those who seek to flood our region with blood and fire through expansionist ambitions, nor the imperialists who support and embolden them, can prevent us from achieving the goals of our struggle,” Erdogan underlined.

Stating that they work day and night to elevate Türkiye above the level of contemporary civilisation by addressing every deficiency one by one, President Erdogan said: "With the support of our nation, during this period we have left behind, we have made significant sacrifices, dismantled countless devious plots and traps, thwarted numerous treacherous attacks, and achieved truly important gains."