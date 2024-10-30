More than 53 million Americans have cast early ballots ahead of next week's national election, according to data.

The University of Florida's Election Lab reported on Tuesday that 53,460,802 people cast their votes early via in-person voting and mail-in ballots.

Over 27 million people have gone into polling stations to vote, while 25.6 others have voted via mail.

Just over 700,000 more Democrats than Republicans — 10,217,524 to 9,479,998 — have voted early.

About 6.1 million others not affiliated with either major party have also done so.