Washington, DC — With just five days until the US presidential election, Kamala Harris' campaign is scrambling to firefight as remarks from key Democratic leaders have sparked frustration among some of her core supporters.

The latest controversy started in Muskegon Heights in swing state Michigan, where former US president Bill Clinton, 78, on a campaign trail for Harris, addressed Israel's year-long bloody war on Gaza in a way that many found insensitive.

Speaking to Democratic voters, Clinton attempted to explain his support for Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, noting, "Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded by civilians; they’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself."

Clinton went on to add, "I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died," which, rather than mitigating the statement, seemed only to deepen the discomfort among listeners.

For many, the language appeared cold, apathetic, and detached from the lived concerns of the community.

Clinton’s remarks glossed over the emotional toll of the conflict on American Arabs, experts said.

Mark Whitman, a noted political analyst from Virginia, who backs Harris, told TRT World, "It almost feels as if the Democratic establishment is intent on shooting itself in the foot."

"To enter a swing state with a significant Arab American population and then talk in these terms? It is simply tone-deaf. Statements like these show the elderly figureheads of the Democratic establishment are totally out of touch with its base."

The discontent is palpable in Michigan's Arab communities.

Fatima Al Nassir, an Arab American voter from Dearborn, voiced her frustration to TRT World, saying, "Democrats aren't doing themselves any favours by speaking like this."

"At this rate, I don't even know if I'll show up to vote."

Harris has Biden problem

Meanwhile, Harris faces another hurdle: trying to distance herself from Biden's latest gaffe.