The PKK terrorist organisation is secretly fundraising, spreading propaganda and organising terrorist training camps in Switzerland and other countries, according to a recently published report by the nation’s intelligence agency.

Switzerland’s Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) released its 2024 situation report titled "Switzerland’s Security," providing critical insights into the activities of the PKK.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

The report indicated that the organisation covertly conducts various operations within Switzerland.

The PKK is noted for its recruitment strategies specifically targeting young Kurdish refugees in Switzerland, whom it seeks to indoctrinate and prepare for deployment against the Turkish military, according to the FIS.

Cultural associations affiliated with the PKK exploit these individuals for party activities, the report said, noting the PKK occasionally collaborates with violent left-wing extremist groups.

Should conditions in northern Syria or Iraq worsen, the organisation may temporarily increase its activities in Switzerland and across Europe, the FIS warned.

Turkish institutions, including community centres and mosques, could become targets for PKK actions, it added.