World shares were mixed on Tuesday, with major benchmarks in Asia gaining more than 1 percent, as investors awaited the outcome of the US presidential election and other potentially market-rattling events this week.

This week brings various potential flashpoints, among them election day in the United States.

But the results may not be known for some time as officials count all the votes, and the uncertainty could roil markets.

Adding to the potential for volatility, the Federal Reserve will also be meeting on interest rates later this week. The widespread expectation is for it to cut its main interest rate for a second straight time.

The futures for the S&P 500 and for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1 percent higher. In early European trading, took down positions.

Share prices surged on Chinese markets as investors anticipated moves by Beijing to boost the world’s second-largest economy during a meeting of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress.

Officials are expected to endorse major spending initiatives to boost economic growth amid troubles for the country’s real estate industry.

The hope that’s propelled US stock indexes to records recently is that the US economy can remain resilient and avoid a long-feared recession, in part because of the coming cuts to rates expected from the Fed.

The broad US stock market has historically risen regardless of which party wins the White House.