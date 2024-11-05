TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan forge 19 agreements to strengthen strategic partnership
The leaders emphasised their commitment to increasing the volume of bilateral trade, which approached $2 billion last year, with a shared goal of reaching $5 billion in the near future.
Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan forge 19 agreements to strengthen strategic partnership
Türkiye stands as one of the top five countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, a point Erdogan underscored in the context of ongoing Turkish support for Kyrgyzstan's development. / Others
November 5, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov have signed 19 agreements in key areas such as security, energy, education, health and culture, strengthening their countries' strategic partnership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the comprehensive discussions held with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov during his visit to Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations in depth and celebrated a significant milestone in their partnership.

"We have raised our strategic partnership, established in 2011, to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership that befits our brotherhood," Erdogan stated.

Both leaders emphasised their commitment to increasing bilateral trade volume, which approached $2 billion last year, with a shared goal of reaching $5 billion in the near future.

Türkiye stands as one of the top five countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, a point Erdogan underscored in the context of ongoing Turkish support for Kyrgyzstan's development.

“Through TIKA and other relevant institutions, we will continue our efforts to enhance the well-being of our Kyrgyz brothers and sisters with unwavering determination,” he said.

Recommended

Urging Turkic unity

Regional concerns, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and broader issues in occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, were also high on the agenda. Erdogan called on the Turkic world to take a united stance in response to what he described as the “human tragedy unfolding in Gaza.”

He urged a “strong stance” against the violence impacting the region.

In a gesture of mutual respect and gratitude, President Japarov awarded Erdogan the prestigious Manas Order, one of Kyrgyzstan’s highest honors.

Expressing his appreciation, Erdogan remarked, “I accept the Manas Order with great pride as an enduring symbol of the eternal brotherhood between our countries.”

He described the honor as a fitting conclusion to his official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which he called his “ancestral homeland.”

RelatedPresident Erdogan to attend Turkic summit in Kyrgyzstan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan