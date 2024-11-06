The dollar surged and bitcoin hit a record high on Wednesday while most equity markets advanced as traders bet on a victory for Donald Trump as early results for the US presidential election rolled in.

While polls have shown the race for the White House on a knife edge, the Republican appeared to be faring better than his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in early projections.

Both candidates have picked up expected wins in safe states, but indications that the business tycoon was edging it boosted the so-called Trump Trade.

Signs that the former president' s party was notching up better results in Congressional races boosted the prospect of sweeping tax cuts, more tariffs and deregulation — seen as a boost for the greenback.

The dollar jumped 1.5 percent to 154.33 yen, its highest since July, while it was also up more than one percent against the euro and more than two percent against the Mexican peso.

Bitcoin piled almost $6,000 higher to a record $75,005.06, topping its previous peak of $73,797.98 in March.

Bitcoin capital

Trump has pledged to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world" and to put tech billionaire Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.

While the key swing states were too close to the project, early tallies suggested Trump was ahead in Georgia, while traders were keeping a close eye on other incoming results.

"The price of bitcoin has closely followed Trump's position in the polls and on betting markets," Russ Mould, an analyst at AJ Bell, said ahead of Tuesday's US election.