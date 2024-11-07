Canada needs to act quickly to secure its borders against a “massive influx” of migrants because of Donald Trump’s US presidential triumph, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned late Wednesday.

Quebec borders four northeast US states, and Trump promised during his election campaign that he would order the mass deportation of millions of migrants living in the country illegally.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the US, and Trump said he could move one million out each year.

"We'll be calling on the federal government to fulfil its responsibility to protect our borders," Legault said during a press conference in the wake of Trump’s victory. "The problem isn't immigrants, it's the number."

But Canada’s national police force said it has contingency plans including increased border surveillance in case of a flood of migrants.