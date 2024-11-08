The Finnish government has offered to establish a base on its territory for NATO's big Recon reconnaissance drones, local media reported on Friday.

The drones presently operate out of Italy, but in August they also flew over Finnish airspace to gather intelligence along the country's eastern border.

Finnish Air Force has four alternative bases, of which Pirkkala is the most likely location, according to national broadcaster Yle.

NATO's plans for the new base are still in the early stages and a decision on the location of the drone base is expected to be made next year.

However, the military alliance did confirm it needs a location for surveillance drones in Northern Europe, according to Yle.