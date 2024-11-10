WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill 10, injure several in central Mexico bar attack
One suspect was detained and the vehicle used in the attack was found abandoned and set on fire, the head of Queretaro's public security department Juan Luis Ferrusca says.
Gunmen kill 10, injure several in central Mexico bar attack
Spiraling violence, much of it linked to drug trafficking and gangs, has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in since 2006 in Mexico. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 10, 2024

Gunmen attacked a bar in central Mexican city of Queretaro killing 10 people, a local security official said.

The attackers opened fire inside the Los Cantaritos bar in the city's historic district, according to the head of Queretaro's public security department Juan Luis Ferrusca.

RelatedMexico seizes 8.4 tonnes of illicit cargo in record drug bust

"Emergency services arrived at the scene and confirmed that at least four people armed with long weapons had arrived on board a pickup truck," he said in a video on Saturday, posted on social media.

Recommended

"Inside, 10 people were reported dead and at least seven more were injured so far," he added.

One suspect was detained and the vehicle used in the attack was found abandoned and set on fire, Ferrusca said.

Queretaro is considered one of the safer cities in Mexico, where spiraling violence, much of it linked to drug trafficking and gangs, has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in since 2006.

RelatedMexico says 100+ killed or missing in Sinaloa cartel gang war
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge