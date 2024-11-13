A man who stole hundreds of classified documents from the Pentagon and shared them online was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to news outlets.

Jack Teixeira, 22, pleaded guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defence information in March.

Prosecutors were seeking a 17-year sentence for the former Massachusetts Air National Guard member.

"All of the responsibility falls on my shoulders...and I accept what that may bring," said Teixeira in an interview with Providence, Rhode Island television station WJAR-TV.

During his sentencing, Judge Indira Talwani noted the document leak happened after Teixeira received extensive training that covered the consequences for leaks and after he was warned about the way he handled classified material.

"Despite that, you posted on the internet hundreds of documents over the period of a year," said Talwani.