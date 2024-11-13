Until the 1990s, American Jews largely showed unwavering support for Israel and its government.

However, today, many in the American Jewish community are distancing themselves from official Israeli representatives due to their far-right rhetoric, according to Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

This explains why a significant number of American Jews largely remain distanced from the Republican Party and President-elect Donald Trump, whose views on Jewish people are often tinged with anti-Semitic overtones.

According to CNN and NBC exit polls, Trump garnered the smallest share of Jewish votes for a Republican candidate in 24 years, with 78 percent of Jewish American voters reporting voting Democratic in the November election.

“American Jews are much more alarmed by Trump's domestic allies, many of whom are anti-semitic and naturally people vote with their domestic interests at the front of their mind”, explains Ryan Bohl, a Middle East analyst at RANE Network based in the US.

In Israel, however, a September poll by Langer Research Associates and PORI (Public Opinion Research Israel) found that 58 percent of Israelis believe Trump would better serve their country’s security than his opponent, Harris.

Related Why a Trump term holds special promise for Israel

Bohl tells TRT World that the difference is reflective of an overall ideological shift in the global Jewish community:

“Israeli Jews are becoming much more hardline, hawkish and nationalist while Jews abroad in the diaspora are remaining liberal and secular.”

In March 2023, American Jewish leaders issued a statement opposing Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's planned visit to the United States.