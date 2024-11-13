Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye could take joint steps with Elon Musk in the technology field if opportunities for cooperation arise, the country's national public broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Musk to a role aimed at creating a more efficient government, handing even more influence to the world's richest man who donated millions of dollars to helping Trump get elected.

"Musk is a businessman who works in the space and technology fields," Erdogan told reporters Wednesday on a return flight from Baku.

"Technology isn't a field you can advance on your own, you absolutely need some cooperation."

Close relations

Turkish President Erdogan has previously held several meetings with Tesla CEO Musk on various technological topics, ranging from electric cars to the space programme.

Last year, Erdogan invited him to build a Tesla factory in Türkiye when they met at the Turkish House (also called Turkevi Center) in Manhattan, US.