Washington, DC — As US President-elect Donald Trump begins building his team, he's stacking his cabinet with tough loyalists and ideological figures.

With names like Marco Rubio, Susie Wiles, Stephen Miller and Thomas Homan in the mix, Trump's picks hint at hardline policies and an unconventional political style, according to experts.

The announcement of Marco Rubio as Trump's secretary of state has been received with a blend of surprise and scepticism by many.

"Rubio's been in the national spotlight for over a decade, gaining attention in 2010 during the Tea Party surge. As a well-known hardliner on China and Iran, he's been on the fence about the US backing of Ukraine," Rachel Williams, a senior political researcher in Washington, DC, told TRT World.

Most pundits, however, expect Rubio to follow a pragmatic policy stance on hot-button issues like Iran. Before his election win, Trump hinted he might be open to striking a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Iranians are closely watching Trump's picks for key national security positions. They have concluded that Trump wants a deal with Iran, but whether he will be able to secure one depends on whether his national security officials push for a maximum-pressure policy, as they did last time," Trita Parsi, adjunct associate professor at Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies in the School of Foreign Service, told TRT World.

While Rubio and Trump have clashed on foreign policy in the past, at the end of the day, as Trump's secretary of state, Rubio is expected to follow the president's lead.

"As vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio was a critic of Trump's foreign policy. His nomination as secretary of state therefore raised a few eyebrows in Washington, but it could be the president-elect's way of striking a balance in his administration. When it comes down to it, Rubio will fall in line with Trump's direction," Williams said.

"Rubio has the bipartisan chops to likely sail through confirmation," she added.

Appointing Rubio would also appeal to GOP voters, particularly among Latinos.

"For many Latinos, Rubio's appointment would be a powerful moment of cultural pride, with Latino representation at the highest levels of US government," Williams said.

Related Trump, Biden promise smooth, orderly transition of power in January

'Staying in the game'

Another talked about and high-profile appointment by the president-elect is that of Susie Wiles.

Tapped as Trump's chief of staff, she is stepping into one of the toughest jobs in Washington, a role that chewed up four different chiefs in Trump's first term.

Reince Priebus lasted six months before he quit; John Kelly got fired; Mick Mulvaney eventually turned against Trump; and Mark Meadows, the last in line, ended up indicted over the January 6 United States Capitol attack.

Known for her grit and loyalty, Wiles would need both in spades as the head of the Executive Office of the President of the United States, a cabinet position.