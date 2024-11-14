WORLD
CIA official allegedly leaks classified info on new Israel strikes on Iran
Asif W Rahman faces two counts under the Espionage Act for willfully transmitting classified information, which were disclosed unlawfully on October 17 from Cambodia, said the Washington Post.
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency is shown at the entrance of the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, US, September 24, 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 14, 2024

A CIA official working overseas has been charged with disclosing classified documents allegedly detailing Israel’s preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran, according to a report.

Citing court records and sources familiar with the case, TheWashington Postreported on Wednesday that the official, Asif W Rahman, was arrested in Cambodia on Tuesday and taken to the US overseas territory of Guam.

On Thursday, he was indicted in federal court in Northern Virginia, near the CIA headquarters in Langley, close to Washington, DC.

Rahman faces two counts under the Espionage Act for willfully transmitting classified information. The top secret American documents were disclosed unlawfully on October 17 from Cambodia, said the Post.

On October 22, the FBI said it was investigating the leak of purportedly classified documents detailing Israel's preparations for its avowed retaliatory strike on Iran.

The documents, dated October 15 and 16, began circulating on October 20 after being shared on the Telegram channel Middle East Spectator. The leaks reportedly came from a source within the US intelligence community.

On October1, Iran carried out a ballistic attack in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas' former political leader in Tehran in July and the killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut this September.

Nearly 200 missiles were fired in the salvo, which struck several locations in Israel, including a military facility, but resulted in no fatalities.

SOURCE:AA
