A CIA official working overseas has been charged with disclosing classified documents allegedly detailing Israel’s preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran, according to a report.

Citing court records and sources familiar with the case, TheWashington Postreported on Wednesday that the official, Asif W Rahman, was arrested in Cambodia on Tuesday and taken to the US overseas territory of Guam.

On Thursday, he was indicted in federal court in Northern Virginia, near the CIA headquarters in Langley, close to Washington, DC.

Rahman faces two counts under the Espionage Act for willfully transmitting classified information. The top secret American documents were disclosed unlawfully on October 17 from Cambodia, said the Post.

On October 22, the FBI said it was investigating the leak of purportedly classified documents detailing Israel's preparations for its avowed retaliatory strike on Iran.