US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the creation of a new advisory group, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), appointing tech billionaire Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as co-leaders.

While this move aims to improve efficiency within the US government, it has stirred questions in China, where Musk's deep business ties and Ramaswamy's staunch anti-China stance could influence US-China relations.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has long been seen as a friend to China, with Tesla’s Shanghai operations central to his business strategy. His ability to navigate the political landscapes in both the US and China has allowed him to maintain successful ventures in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

His new ‘DOGE’ role in the incoming Trump administration has raised concerns in some quarters about Musk’s ability to manage the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

However, Mike Liu, Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Beijing-based think tank, downplays this possibility, citing Musk’s strong connections in China and his skill at balancing US and Chinese interests.

“Elon is well-connected with many senior people in China... I don’t think the Chinese side will have any problem with that,” he tells TRT World.

Still, Liu acknowledges that tensions could arise on the US side, where Musk’s new role could be seen as a conflict of interest given his business dealings in China.

In recent years, the US has blacklisted multiple Chinese entities and individuals as "foreign agents" or "national security threats," citing their alleged ties to the Chinese government. Beijing has condemned these actions, accusing the US of "overstretching” national security to disrupt normal trade and economic ties.

A matter of interests

Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory is vital to its global operations, and Musk has frequently lauded China’s efficiency in growing the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

At the same time, the US continues to target Chinese tech firms like Huawei and ByteDance.

Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of politics and international relations at Shanghai-based East China Normal University, tells TRT World that China may not take Elon’s new “official” role seriously.

"Simply participating in this type of government initiative doesn’t really mean that he’s a government official… say on par with the national security advisor or the secretary of state," he reasoned.

“Given that Musk once backed the failed cryptocurrency ‘dogecoin,’ I’m not sure how seriously we can take a task force named DOGE.”

The term ‘DOGE’ echoes its historical namesake, originating from the Italian word "doge," which, as defined by the Cambridge Dictionary, refers to the highest government official in Roman city-states like Venice and Genoa during the Renaissance.

A bridge or a backchannel?

Despite Musk’s business connections to China, Chinese analysts believe his role in the Trump administration will not significantly alter US-China relations.