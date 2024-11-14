As grey clouds of toxic smog descend on northern India, residents of the capital, New Delhi and its surrounding regions are grappling with hazardous air quality, struggling to go about their daily routines.

This year, pollution has soared to over 50 times the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended limits, leaving residents scrambling for solutions as they contend with choking air and its severe health implications.

Flights were delayed, traffic slowed to a crawl, and landmarks like the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Golden Temple in Amritsar were barely visible through the haze on Thursday, underscoring the region’s alarming pollution levels.

While daily life presses on, doctors are raising concerns about the impact on people's health.

Dr Subhargha Kumar, a cardiologist and founding CEO of Zipclinik, a smart clinic on bicycles operating in Gurgaon city on New Delhi’s western outskirts, reports a surge in respiratory complaints.

“We’re seeing more patients with respiratory complaints like dry cough and wheezing. Children are also affected, and in some cases need nebulisation at home,” Kumar tells TRT World.

While schools and offices remain open, precautions have become part of daily routines. “Kids are going to school with masks, and many institutions now have air purifiers,” says Kumar.

“My advice is to stay indoors and work from home if possible. For those who must go out, wearing a proper mask is crucial. Staying hydrated, eating a healthy diet, and doing breathing exercises and yoga can help maintain health,” he recommends.

People have already started taking steps on their own to deal with the smog, which is caused by a combination of humidity, calm winds, a drop in temperature, stubble burning by farmers, factory emissions, and traffic fumes.

"Residents are taking steps to minimise health risks,” says Rajeev K Jha, a resident of Mayur Vihar in East Delhi.

“Children and adults are using masks, doors and windows are kept shut, and air purifiers are in constant use.”

Daily life disrupted as health concerns grow

While Delhi-NCR is no stranger to winter smog, this year’s levels have disrupted daily routines. Visibility issues and slow-moving traffic are the norm, especially in the mornings and evenings when the smog thickens.

“When visibility is too low, there are long traffic jams,” Jha tells TRT World. “Many office-goers reach work late. The situation worsens in the evening, with people taking longer to get home.”

Despite the heavy smog, government offices and schools remain open, compelling residents to continue their routines under worsening conditions.

“My children stay indoors after school, and they’re not allowed to play outside,” Jha says, adding that most parents are taking similar precautions.

“Offices are more lenient with arrival times due to traffic delays, but nothing has officially closed.”

More and more people are complaining of health issues.