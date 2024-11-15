This week, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the Houses of Commons that what is happening in Gaza does not fit the definition of genocide.

This came in response to Independent MP Ayoub Khan's question asking Starmer to share his definition of genocide.

Rather than reply with a definition, something Starmer should have been able to do easily given his background as a former human rights lawyer, he answered defensively, suggesting that the Hamas-led attacks justified Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

He stated, "It would be wise to start a question like that by reference to what happened in October of last year. I'm well aware of the definition of genocide, and that is why I've never described this as and referred to it as genocide."

This answer confirms suspicions that Starmer believes Israel's indiscriminate and inhumane response against Gaza is justified. No one has forgotten Starmer's infamous LBC interview in October 2023, when he said that Israel had the right to withhold electricity and water from Palestinian civilians in order to defend itself.

Now, more than a year later, Starmer's new answer to Khan reiterates that he believes in the collective punishment of Palestinians and will never call their treatment a genocide.

Horrific scenes

The PM's remarks came just one day after health workers, including retired UK surgeon Nizam Mamode, testified at the Houses of Parliament about the horrific scenes they witnessed while working on the ground in Gaza.

Mamode told the International Development Committee (IDC) on Tuesday about the catastrophic state of healthcare in Gaza, after working at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in south Gaza.

In his testimony, Mamode said day after day, seriously injured children would recall lying on the ground following an air strike, only for Israeli quadcopters to hover over them and directly shoot them.

He also told the IDC what he witnessed in Gaza was on a scale he has not seen elsewhere, including his work in Rwanda during that country's genocide. The Chair of the Committee, Labour MP Sarah Champion, said the IDC will do all it can to make sure everyone hears Mamode's testimony. She added, "If leaders are not yet listening, they should be by now." By ‘leaders,' she could have only meant Starmer.

Mamode's testimony was broadcasted on numerous news channels that same day. But Starmer's refusal to call it a genocide the following day just shows yet again that no matter how much evidence of genocide is presented to the UK Government, he will not budge on his stance on Palestine's Gaza.

At the heart of it is his fear of rocking the boat with Israel, after relations recently became strained when Starmer banned 10 percent of arms export licenses to the country.

Legal accountability

The IDC sets its own agenda and can make enquiries into the policies and spending of the UK's Foreign Office and call for policy change, but it has no legislative power.

In 2016,it said the government should stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia, meaning the UK was arming one side of the conflict.

The IDC has yet to call for a similar cessation in the UK government's arming of Israel; perhaps it considers it a dangerous move as it would effectively confirm that the UK is complicit in arming a genocide.

Perhaps this too is Starmer's fear and why he is reluctant to use the word "genocide," despite numerous world politicians, the International Court of Justice and UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, saying it is.

The UK is very much still arming Israel and thus very much still complicit.