Türkiye denies airspace request by Israeli President Herzog
Ankara says Israel requested Herzog’s plane to traverse Turkish airspace en route to COP29 Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan.
On Saturday, Herzog cancelled his participation in the conference, citing “security concerns,” according to a statement from his office. / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2024

Türkiye has denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog's request to use its airspace for his flight to attend the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

Officials confirmed that Israeli authorities submitted the request for Herzog’s plane to traverse Turkish airspace en route to the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference. However, Turkish authorities declined his request.

On Saturday, Herzog cancelled his participation in the conference, citing “security concerns,” according to a statement from his office.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have been deteriorating since the start of Israel's devastating offensive against Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October 2023.

The ongoing onslaught has so far killed nearly 43,800 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Around 90 percent of the territory’s population has fled their homes, with many displaced multiple times.

The Israeli offensive has also damaged or destroyed aroundtwo-thirds of homes and other buildings in Gaza, according to UN assessments.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

