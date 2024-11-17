TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
G20 leaders' summit: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Brazil
G20 summit brings together leaders from 19 major economies, EU and African Union.
G20 leaders' summit: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Brazil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan are welcomed by Ambassador Halil Ibrahim Akca and Brazilian officials upon arriving for the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, 2024. / Photo: AA
November 17, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday afternoon to take part in a G20 leaders' summit.

Erdogan was welcomed at Galeao Air Base by Türkiye's Ambassador to Brazil Halil Ibrahim Akca and Brazilian Foreign Ministry officials.

Accompanying the president were first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other senior Turkish officials.

Recommended

During the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with G20 leaders and other officials.

The summit, themed 'Construction of a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,' will take place on Monday and Tuesday, bringing together leaders from 19 major economies, the EU, and the African Union to address global challenges in three key sessions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit