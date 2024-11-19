On the first anniversary of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, the US administration imposed sanctions on the radical Israeli activist group “Hilltop Youth” for rampaging through Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank and carrying out killings and mass arson.

Israeli news portal The Times of Israel, however, played down the US sanctions, arguing that the radical group was not a formal organisation.

Similar sanctions were imposed by the EU, the UK and Australia on the Israeli group earlier this year.

A statement by the US Treasury Department designated the Hilltop Youth as a violent extremist group that has rampaged through Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank.

"It has carried out killings, mass arson, and other so-called “price tag” attacks to exact revenge and intimidate Palestinian civilians," the statement said.

The extremist group was involved in an attack on Palestinians in al-Mugharryir village in the occupied West Bank on April 12 that left one person dead and several homes and cars in flames.

In June last year, the Hilltop Youth radicals carried out an attack on the Palestinian village of Turmusaya during which one person was killed and several people were injured.

Members of the radical group are settlers who live in settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank and reject to vacate them.

Notorious "price tag" attacks

As per Israeli estimates, more than 720,000 illegal settlers live in settlements across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law.

The Hilltop Youth members regularly carry out attacks against Palestinians and their properties. They are believed to be behind the notorious "price tag" attacks against Palestinian villages in recent years in retaliation for perceived efforts to hamper settlement construction.

The group was mainly established in 1998 and its members are aged between 16 and 26 who left their schools and education to live in settlement outposts they have erected on the hilltops near Palestinian villages.

In an interview conducted by Israeli Channel 14 with a female member in 2021, she said she is following her parents who were part of establishing the Rehelim settlement in 1991; a settlement built on Palestinian lands near Nablus city in the northern West Bank.