Azerbaijan, Türkiye to strengthen energy cooperation: Azerbaijani minister
"We cooperate with Türkiye in green energy more than any other country," says Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.
Parviz Shahbazov said increasing energy storage and strengthening electricity grid networks are significant in combating climate change, and especially setting international standards and certifications for hydrogen. / Photo: AA
November 19, 2024

Azerbaijan and Türkiye will take steps to strengthen their cooperation in green energy, the Azerbaijani energy minister told Anadolu at the UN climate change conference COP29 being held in Baku.

Parviz Shahbazov said Azerbaijan put forward important energy initiative pledges at the event that continues till November 22, such as Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, the Green Energy Pledge: Green Energy Zones and Corridors, and the Hydrogen Declaration.

“Such projects already exist between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and work is underway,” the minister added.

He said increasing energy storage and strengthening electricity grid networks are significant in combating climate change, and especially setting international standards and certifications for hydrogen.

RelatedTurkish first lady meets with Azerbaijan's Babayev, president of COP29

“These energy initiative pledges will be important to realise our goals to triple the renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency, which were decided upon in Dubai a year ago,” he said, referring to the COP28 conference which was held in the UAE last year.

“We cooperate with Türkiye in green energy more than any other country and we will further develop our cooperation from now on,” Shahbazov said.

