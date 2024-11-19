Azerbaijan and Türkiye will take steps to strengthen their cooperation in green energy, the Azerbaijani energy minister told Anadolu at the UN climate change conference COP29 being held in Baku.

Parviz Shahbazov said Azerbaijan put forward important energy initiative pledges at the event that continues till November 22, such as Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, the Green Energy Pledge: Green Energy Zones and Corridors, and the Hydrogen Declaration.

“Such projects already exist between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and work is underway,” the minister added.

He said increasing energy storage and strengthening electricity grid networks are significant in combating climate change, and especially setting international standards and certifications for hydrogen.