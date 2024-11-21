Early Thursday, Ukraine’s military alleged that Russia had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), striking the central-eastern city of Dnipro.

If confirmed, this would mark the first use of such a weapon in the ongoing war.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed reports of the attack, stating that the missile hit critical infrastructure and heavily damaged an industrial facility.

Local authorities are still assessing the full extent of the destruction. Alongside the ICBM, other missile types were reportedly used in the assault.

The claim follows Washington’s approval of Ukraine's use of US-supplied long-range missiles, which Kiev has reportedly deployed to strike deep within Russian territory.

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it had "nothing to say" on Ukrainian claims. While Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that there were "no limits" on Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine.

What is ICBM?

The RS-26 Rubezh, also known as the SS-X-31, is a Russian ICBM designed to replace older systems like the Topol ICBMs.

ICBMs are strategic weapons designed to carry nuclear payloads across great distances, typically from one continent to another.

The Soviet Union was the first to deploy ICBMs in 1958, with the United States following in 1959 and China joining two decades later. While primarily associated with nuclear payloads, ICBMs can also be equipped with conventional warheads, though their use in conventional conflicts is exceedingly rare.