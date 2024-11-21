The International Criminal Court (ICC), at long last has just issued international warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for their war crimes, particularly for blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza and using starvation as a weapon.

This comes at the heels of another significant event where many United States senators voted to withhold permission for the sale of certain weapons and munitions used by Israel in Gaza.

For many years, it has been a cardinal principle of the US Senate and Congress that aid to Israel be a sacred, bipartisan issue, where no countervailing arguments or discussion could even take place. Budgetary concerns, much less foreign policy arguments, were not even considered.

This was particularly true in the case of military assistance and weapons purchases. Senators from both major parties, whether they were traditionally hawks or doves on military aid, automatically supported military sales to Israel.

Since the war on Gaza, however, such military sales have been increasingly questioned, even by the administration itself.

And the recent issuance of warrants for Israeli leaders by the ICC adds urgency to this matter, since 124 countries are now obliged to act on these warrants, making it harder for US legislators to continue to avoid the issue.

Breaking the law

Cognizant of Israel's violations, President Joe Biden's administration on several occasions used technical and sometimes false claims to circumvent Senate approval for certain types or amounts of weapons and ammunition (flouting normal conventions).

According to some Israeli sources, Israel used so much ammunition in the first month of the war because it expected the world or the US to impose a ceasefire within weeks that it actually ran out of ammunition, and required immediate resupply.

As the daily reports of human rights violations in Gaza, including denial of access to food and water, attacks on hospitals and other civilian structures, and even attacks on aid workers and organisations piled up, some began demanding that the US apply its own laws.

These specifically prohibit giving military aid if such weapons are being used for human rights violations or for denying access to humanitarian aid.

In fact, shortly before the November election, the Biden administration sent a formal letter to Israel about the need to allow in US aid, particularly to residents in the northern parts of Gaza which have been under a strict siege since October.

The letter specified steps that needed to be taken, including the number of trucks that should be permitted entry, and threatened to trigger the relevant US legislation if these steps were not taken within 30 days. However, the US administration did not follow through with its threat.

Deceptive tactics

One of the ways Israel has avoided this outcome has been through its strict refusal to allow foreign journalists into Gaza, unless they were embedded within its own military units, and subject to its censorship.