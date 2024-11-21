US Republican lawmakers have denounced an International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for genocide-accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, warning countries against executing ICC's order.

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming National Security Advisor pledged a strong response in January, saying ICC has no credibility.

Claiming falsely that the ICC's actions are "anti-Semitic," Representative Mike Waltz, said: "The ICC has no credibility, and these allegations have been refuted by the US government."

"You can expect a strong response to the anti-Semitic bias of the ICC & UN come January."

Senator Lindsey Graham vowed legislation targeting countries that cooperate with the ICC's decision.

"If we do not act forcefully against the ICC after their outrageous decision … we are making a huge mistake," Graham said, and claimed that the US could be the next target of the court's actions.

"Israel is not a member of the ICC nor is the United States. If we do not fight back, it is as if we are conceding that they have jurisdiction over the United States."

Graham said he would propose legislation to impose consequences on nations that "aid and abet" the ICC in enforcing the arrest warrants, describing such actions as reckless and undermining the rule of law.

Ironically, Graham has in the past supported ICC's arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The decision by the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin is a giant step in the right direction for the international community. It is more than justified by the evidence," he said in response to ICC's May 2023 order.

AIPAC blueprint all over Trump's new cabinet

The Hague-based court announced arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on Thursday "for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024."

It also unanimously rejected Israel's challenges to jurisdiction under articles 18 and 19 of the Rome Statute.

The court said it "found reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant "bear criminal responsibility" for "the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts."

As Trump prepares to take office on Jan 20, 2025, he has in recent weeks announced a slate of appointees with deep ties to Christian and Jewish Zionism and with connections to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful lobbying group that exerts disproportionate influence over US foreign policy with the sole aim of advancing Israel's interests.