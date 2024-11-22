The International Criminal Court's (ICC) landmark issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has finally set the wheels in motion, laying the groundwork for other Israeli military leaders and politicians responsible for the mass slaughter of Palestinians to be tried for their crimes.

It’s the first-ever arrest warrant issued against a serving leader of a state that is closely aligned with Western powers.

“The evidence of their guilt in war crimes and genocide has always been undeniable. But the evidence was so overwhelming that despite facing immense pressure and threats from the US, these judges made the decision to issue the arrest warrants anyway,” Ashish Prashar, ex-advisor to UK's Middle East peace envoy, tells TRT World.

The ICC warrants reflect the dismantling of the “Western-built wall of impunity” shielding Israel’s leadership, Prashar adds.

Nations bound by the Rome Statute or ICC Act can now prosecute individuals with universal jurisdiction—including political leaders and military personnel—domestically for aiding in genocide or crimes against humanity.

Universal Jurisdiction is a principle in international law that allows a state or international body to prosecute individuals for serious crimes – such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity – regardless of where the crime was committed, the nationality of the accused, or the victims.

“This opens up the door for other nations to act, not just against Israeli officials but also individuals and corporations complicit in these crimes,” Prashar says.

“It’s not just about Netanyahu and Gallant anymore. This could extend to soldiers, officials, and even corporate executives as well as companies who have supplied arms or resources that facilitated war crimes.”

The warrants create a pathway for lawsuits against corporations involved in supplying weapons or equipment in breach of international law, potentially exposing executives to serious legal risks for complicity in genocide or crimes against humanity, according to Prashar.

A fully isolated pariah state

The ICC court trial against Netanyahu and Gallant created a lot of buzz since the start of the proceedings on May 20, battering Israel's international reputation.

Several European countries, including Spain, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands, have indicated to honour the ICC’s decision, signalling a substantial shift in diplomatic dynamics.

For Netanyahu and Gallant, the repercussions are profound. All 124 signatory countries to the Rome Statute are now legally obligated to arrest and transfer them to the ICC if they enter their respective territories. These nations include some of Israel’s closest allies, such as the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.