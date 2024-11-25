Google and the US government will face off in a federal court on Monday, as each side delivers its closing arguments in a case revolving around the technology giant's alleged unfair domination of online advertising.

In a separate trial, a Washington judge ruled that Google's search business is an illegal monopoly, and the US Justice Department is asking that Google sell its Chrome browser business to resolve the case.

This late st skirmish, also brought by the Justice Department, focuses on ad technology -- the complex system determining which online ads people see when they surf the web.

Each side will have 90 minutes to make their case, summing up testimony given over weeks of trial in September and October.

Presiding judge Leonie Brinkema has promised to deliver her opinion swiftly, as early as next month.

Whatever Brinkema's judgment, the outcome will almost certainly be appealed, prolonging a process that could go all the way to the US Supreme Court.

Related US govt demands separation of Google and Chrome

'Old practices'

The government alleges that Google controls the auction-style system that advertisers use to purchase advertising space online.

The US lawyers argue that this approach allows Google to charge higher prices to advertisers while sending less revenue to publishers such as news websites, many of which are struggling to stay in business.

"This technology may be modern, but the practices (shown by Google) are as old as monopolies themselves," Julia Tarver Wood, a Justice Department lawyer, told the courtroom during the trial.

The US argues that Google used its financial power to acquire potential rivals and corner the ad tech market, leaving advertisers and publishers with no choice but to use its technology.

The government wants Google to divest parts of its ad tech business.