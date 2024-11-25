WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sexual abuse by gangs rises in Haiti amid decreased fighting - report
Human Rights Watch says that, despite reduced gang infighting in Haiti, civilians continue to face "horrific sexual abuse," with gangs using violence to assert control over rival territories.
Sexual abuse by gangs rises in Haiti amid decreased fighting - report
Ellie T. (pseudonym), a 29-year-old survivor of sexual violence, with her 3-month-old baby in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 23, 2024. / Photo: Nathalye Cotrino/Human Rights Watch
November 25, 2024

While fighting between criminal groups in Haiti decreased during 2024, attacks on civilians have risen, including an expanded use of "horrific sexual abuse," according to a new report by Human Rights Watch.

"Criminal groups have often used sexual violence to instill fear in rival territories," the New York-based group says.

"The rule of law in Haiti is so broken that members of criminal groups rape girls or women without fearing any consequences," according to HRW researcher Nathalye Cotrino.

HRW said it conducted scores of in-person and remote interviews with survivors of sexual abuse in the impoverished Caribbean nation, as well as with officials and rights and humanitarian workers.

It said that from January to October of this year, "nearly 4,000 girls and women reported sexual violence, including gang rape."

And it cited UN research showing cases involving children were up 1,000 percent from the 2023 period.

RelatedHaiti summons French envoy over Macron's 'unacceptable' remarks

"The bandits don't care about their age," one aid worker said. "They rape because they have the power. Sometimes they do it for days or weeks," leaving some survivors pregnant –– in a country that bans abortion –– or injured without access to care.

Recommended

One 25-year-old mother said she was gang-raped by four men while looking for water for her children.

"They didn't use to do this, but now they do whatever they want," she said.

Rape has become so "normalised that most women who come to us say, 'They raped me, but at least they didn't kill me,'" one humanitarian worker is quoted as saying.

The escalating violence has left the health system on the brink of collapse.

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF and which long provided free emergency care across Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince, suspended service there following attacks on its personnel as well as "death and rape threats against MSF staff from members of the Haitian National Police."

The latter attacks followed allegations that MSF provided medical support to criminal groups. The organisation says it "provides care to everyone based solely on medical needs."

RelatedAt least 150 people killed in violence in Haitian capital in past week — UN
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe