Supporters seeking the release of imprisoned Pakistani former premier Imran Khan broke through a ring of shipping containers locking down the capital Islamabad, while at least six people have died in protest-related violence.

Protesters battled security forces on Tuesday and ignored a government threat to respond with gunfire.

The dead included four members of the security services and one civilian who were killed when a vehicle rammed them on a street.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the attack on Tuesday, saying an “anarchist group” was deliberately targeting law enforcement personnel.

There were no claims of responsibility for the ramming. A police officer died in a separate incident.

In the early hours of Tuesday, protestors clashed with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at a western motorway entry to Islamabad.

"After overcoming the police blockade, the convoys continued their journey, with vehicles stretching over two kilometres as they moved forward," local news website The Express Tribune reported.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been jailed since August 2023, facing a procession of legal accusations ranging from illegal marriage to graft and inciting riots.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has held regular demonstrations aiming to seize public spaces in Islamabad and other large cities.

The capital has been locked down since late Saturday, with mobile internet cut and more than 20,000 police flooding the streets, many armed with riot shields and batons.

According to the daily Dawn, the protest was originally scheduled to be staged on November 24, but the convoys took a breather last night after PTI leaders said they were in "no hurry" to reach the federal capital for their "do or die" protest.

Overcoming police blockade

Last week, the Islamabad city administration announced a two-month ban on public gatherings.