How will Israel fall?

DS: No state can survive without economic growth that's sustainable, or at least you have sustained growth or economic development when it's developing or an emerging economy. Now, Israel is an advanced economy, which went to war again and the stated reality was that this is not going to be a long operation. At least some people argue that way. But at the same time, when you saw the war machine moving in, it was very clear that it would be a longer operation. When you look at it from the economic point of view, what this means is that the full cost in a year's operation might go up to $50 billion or more. Half of which has to do with weapons and the military itself, half of it, rehabilitation services. Equal to 10% of the Israeli GDP, the estimate relied on several assumptions that have proved flawed. The war has already lasted 14 months. It has not been limited to Gaza. Moreover, tens of thousands of Israelis remain displaced and military reservists remain part of the Israeli war efforts. Hezbollah has played a significant role. The Houthis remain a part of the equation. A direct conflict with Iran is simmering. In brief, the final bill of the war is likely to exceed the early estimations. The present status quo of the Israeli war economy is unsustainable.

The argument of those who feel that this is untenable and thereby the state of Israel has to fall. I understand it. But I think that the realities are more complex. There are several things that you really have to resolve when you look at the solution for Israel and in the Middle East. One has to do with the ethnic cleansing and the expulsions of Palestinians. The longer it continues, the more it prevails there will be no solution. There will be resistance, there will be no permanent security. Second, the occupation, as long as it continues, there will be no peace.

According to some figures, when you look at the Israeli think tanks, the argument is that with the occupation, the protection of the Israelis has become a second thought. The protection of the settlers has become the primary objective. You can argue that a significant chunk, anything from 50 to 80 percent of the defense expenditures that should be for the Israelis to protect them, is going to the settlers. They are being subsidized and they are being subsidized by the middle class in Israel that is shrinking. This is untenable in the long run. You can play it for some time but you're burning the candle on two sides in the long run. You cannot live in a situation where initially in the war, there were maybe 350,000 Israelis who were displaced because of the war [due to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon] or they were in the military. Now we see numbers of 100,000 or more. Nobody knows exactly. This is an economy that is currently not functioning. The argument of those is that this is untenable. It's based on the idea that Israelis cannot sustain this kind of situation and they are right.

But the US continues to fund Israel’s wars.

DS: As long as you're getting $4 billion a year in military aid, you can continue this for quite a long time. We know that in the past year, it was not 3.8 billion or $3.9 billion. It was $18 billion with the military aid coming from the US. The Jewry worldwide is also supporting Israel even if philanthropic, it allows the government to put money elsewhere. You sustain a situation that basically should be unsustainable. To many people, it was a real surprise that the US would allow this to go so far. The question is why. Prime Minister Netanyahu has been extremely shrewd. He has used basically the US election year in order to hammer through strategic objectives that otherwise might not have been viable. This has been coupled with the rise of the far right in Israel that has made his job easier because he looks more moderate in comparison with his far right. But he opened that door to them even though their march into the Israeli institutions started around the 1960s and 1970s.

So my concern is not so much how Israel might fall because of the domestic factors. If it was only about that, they would have already changed the policies regarding the settlement and the military activities in the course of the Gaza war. But [more unsettlingly] while Israelis continue doing wrong, they're being rewarded. In other words, the military aid continues despite the fact that the far right in Israel government doesn't look at this war purely in rational terms as people who are outside Israel. They see this as an apocalyptic sign that we are getting close to the end of times and God will always provide.

Will Trump's coming to power further empower the Netanyahu government?

DS: I'm afraid that it will make the situation more sustainable from the point of view of those who are behind the Netanyahu cabinet and support this cabinet and its objectives. I would be concerned that what we're seeing is the kind of a carte blanche that will make a situation that's already terribly difficult and challenging worse in the long run. [Steinbock reminds of Trump’s first term pro-Israel policies like Abraham Accords, the appointment of pro-Israeli David Friedman as US ambassador to Israel, moving the US embassy into Jerusalem and the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, etc.]

In his first term, he was able to hammer down the Abraham Accords and most likely he will try to continue and build on that. And compared to his first term, he has a stronger mandate and the US Congress is behind him at least officially. I'm not very optimistic as to what's ahead. If you look at Trump’s nominations so far, there will be no change from Trump one to Trump two. You will have Americans and American Jewish actors who will represent the US in Israel and they will continue to nurture the iron-clad ties and the symbiotic military ties in that regard.

How does the Trump presidency shape Iran-Israel ties?

DS: We should not forget that the assassination of General [Qasem] Soleimani happened under the Trump administration most likely in cooperating with Israel. While President-elect Trump would very much like to have a peace deal with Iran, he would like to negotiate from a position of strength. This means that the idea of maximum pressure will be revived and the objective is to weaken and soften the Iranian economy further. And of course, the pacification of the Axis of Resistance is something that really unites Israel and the United States. We will see efforts toward this direction, whether they are real causes towards that objective or false flag events, which we have seen in the past. We might see more in the coming months.

There is also a viable opportunity for some people in the Trump administration and the Netanyahu cabinet, especially in the far-right to try to create a strategic situation where things would fall apart in the sense that there would be a major escalation that would lead into a major conflict between Israel and Iran. I don't see it in terms of the US and Iran. In this regard, in the book of The Fall of Israel, I did look at the situation of what would happen if the escalation went further. There was a war game that was played out in the US a couple of months ago with some of the leading members of the US political, military and economic elites. What surprised those who planned the war game was that you started from a conventional conflict, but it ended up being nuclear.

This should be a red light alerting us all. I don't see any automated answers in history. We make history and we make it sometimes in a very poor way. But there is a real risk to that direction and that would be the kind of development that would engulf the entire region. So it's very much in the interest of all actors to be more active than ever before and not to take what I think is a calm before the storm as a harbinger of coming peace. Yes, peaceful steps are possible, but they really require sacrifice on all sides.