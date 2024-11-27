President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting efforts to halt the violence in Gaza and secure a lasting ceasefire following months of brutal Israeli war.

Speaking at the AK Party's parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon, which took effect at 4 AM local time (0200 GMT) earlier in the day.

He also condemned the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, emphasising Türkiye's readiness to "contribute in every way" to end the crisis.

The Lebanon truce, facilitated through US and French diplomatic efforts, marks a significant development amid escalating tensions.

Erdogan's appeal underscores international concerns about the humanitarian toll of the Israeli war as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution.

Since launching a brutal war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Erdogan stressed the need for all parties, particularly Israel, to uphold their obligations to ensure regional stability.

Israel launched massive air strikes across Lebanon in late September, targeting what it described as Hezbollah positions, which was followed by a ground invasion on October 1.