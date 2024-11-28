In a milestone decision, Australia's Senate has passed laws to prohibit children and teenagers from using social media, the first such decision by any government across the globe.

The laws, passed on the last day of the ongoing Senate session on Thursday, are set to come into force at the end of next year, after which anyone age 16 or below will be blocked from using platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Reddit, and X.

The firms — who face fines of up to $32.5 million for failing to comply — have described the laws as "vague", "problematic" and "rushed".

The legislation passed parliament's lower chamber on Wednesday.

The government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the move, saying it was "necessary to protect their mental health and well-being."

Under the new laws, however, social media companies will not be able to force users to provide government identification, including digital IDs, to assess their age, according to ABC News.

While 34 senators voted in favour, 19 opposed it. The House of Representatives, however, overwhelmingly approved the legislation with 102 votes in favour and just 13 lawmakers opposing the ban.

Earlier, Albanese said social media was "doing social harm."

"We want Australian children to have a childhood, and we want parents to know the Government is in their corner. This is a landmark reform. We know some kids will find workarounds, but we're sending a message to social media companies to clean up their act," he said in a statement on November 21.