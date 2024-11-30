Opposition groups opposing the Assad regime recaptured the Khan Sheikhoun district and gained control over the entire Idlib province.​​​​​​​

Having regained much of Aleppo city, a key airport and all of Idlib province from regime forces, the armed groups are now advancing towards Hama, which lies to the south of Idlib and is under regime control.

The armed groups, which have been clashing with the regime forces in the north of the country since November 27, continue to advance in the east and southeast of Idlib.

The armed groups took over more than 50 villages from the regime forces as of Saturday morning and recaptured the Khan Sheikhoun district centre. With the capture of Khan Sheikhoun, the anti-regime groups gained control across Idlib.

In August 2019, the Assad regime forces took control of Khan Sheikhoun in defiance of the Astana agreements and the Sochi memorandum.

Anti-regime armed groups on Saturday also recaptured Maarrat al-Numan, the largest town in Idlib province.