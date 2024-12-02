Fifty-eight. That’s the staggering number of times the United Nations has seen the United States vetoing decisions critical of Israel or condemning its violence against Palestinians since 1972.

The latest in the series of such moves came in November when Ambassador Robert Wood blocked another UN Security Council resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent" ceasefire, marking the fourth such veto since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

US’s extensive financial and military support to Israel is well-documented, and according to the Genocide Convention, to which the US is a signatory, Washington providing military aid and diplomatic cover to Tel Aviv falls squarely within the definition of “complicity” outlined in Article 3.

“In law, I think the case is very clear,” says Professor Michael Lynk, former UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, to a question whether the US’s actions are legally punishable under international law.

“Article 3 of the 1948 Genocide Convention deems complicity in genocide to be as serious as committing genocide,” Lynk tells TRT World in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the TRT World Forum 2024 in Istanbul.

Besides unwavering diplomatic support at the UNSC, the US has provided at least $17.9bn in military aid to Israel since the war in Gaza started a year ago, according to a report by Brown University’s Watson Institute.

This aid includes military financing, weapons sales, and transfers from US weapons stockpiles, forming a crucial part of Israel’s war machine.

Historically, Israel has been the largest recipient of US military aid, receiving $251.2 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars since 1959. This deep and controversial support, Lynk argues, has been indispensable in enabling Israel’s gross human rights violations in Gaza.

“Israel would not have been able to continue the war for one single day had the US stopped all of its arms supplies to Israel and all of its financing to Israel,” Lynk asserts.

“So, the US bears an extraordinary amount of responsibility.”

Accountability is a political challenge

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) offers a potential avenue for holding the US accountable for its complicity. However, Lynk is cautious about the practical challenges ahead.

“The question is, is there political will to bring an action against the US, presumably at the ICJ, to hold it accountable for its evident backing of Israel throughout the course of the 14 months?”

Unfortunately, history offers little reassurance.