CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
'World is on fire:' UN seeks urgent funding for global humanitarian crisis
The UN is asking for $47 billion in 2025 to help 189 million people affected by wars, climate disasters and growing inequality, acknowledging that many will remain unreachable.
'World is on fire:' UN seeks urgent funding for global humanitarian crisis
Rising inequality and the convergence of crises are creating a "perfect storm" of humanitarian needs. / Photo: Reuters
December 4, 2024

The UN has appealed for more than $47 billion to deliver vital aid next year, warning surging conflicts and the climate crisis will leave hundreds of millions of people in need.

"The world is on fire," the United Nations' new humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday, acknowledging he was looking ahead to 2025 with "dread".

With brutal conflicts spiralling in places like Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine and as climate crisis and extreme weather take an ever-heavier toll, the UN estimated that 305 million people globally will need some form of emergency assistance next year.

"We are dealing with a poly-crisis right now globally, and it is the most vulnerable people in the world who are paying the price," Fletcher said, warning that swelling inequality combined with the convergence of conflict and climate crisis had created a "perfect storm" of needs.

Launching the Global Humanitarian Overview, Fletcher acknowledged that the UN and its partners would not be able to reach all of those in need.

The annual appeal by UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations is seeking $47.4 billion for 2025 — slightly less than the appeal for this year — which it said was enough to provide assistance to the 189.5 million most vulnerable people.

"There's 115 million that we won't be able to reach" with this plan, Fletcher acknowledged.

Related‘We are living in the most dangerous era since World War II’

'Ruthless'

Pointing to significant "donor fatigue" hitting humanitarian operations around the world, he stressed the need to lay out a "realistic" plan, which will require prioritisation and making "really tough, tough choices".

Recommended

"We've got to be absolutely focused on reaching those in the most dire need, and really ruthless," he said.

As of last month, only 43 percent of the $50-billion appeal for this year had been met.

Underfunding has this year seen an 80-percent reduction in food assistance in Syria, cuts to protection services in Myanmar, and diminished water and sanitation aid in cholera-prone Yemen, the UN said.

The single biggest barriers for assisting and protecting people in armed conflict, though, were the widespread violations of international law.

2024 has already been the deadliest year for humanitarian workers, surpassing last year's toll of 280 killed.

The global humanitarian system "is overstretched, it's underfunded and it's literally under attack", Fletcher said.

"We need a surge in global solidarity."

Fears meanwhile abound that Donald Trump's looming return to the presidency in the United States — the world's biggest humanitarian donor — could see aid agency budgets cut rather than raised next year.

Fletcher said he planned to "spend a lot of time in Washington" in the coming months to engage with the new administration.

RelatedFor millions of children, just another day of dodging bombs and bullets
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter