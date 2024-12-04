In what appears to be the nearly final act that seals his legacy as US president, Joe Biden has announced a sweeping pardon for his son who was facing sentencing in two federal cases.

With a single stroke of the presidential pen, the outgoing US president granted executive clemency to Hunter Biden, shielding him from potential punishment for any crimes he may have committed over the last 10 years.

The US constitution allows the president to pardon anyone, even preemptively, for federal crimes. Many past occupants of the Oval Office, including Abraham Lincoln, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, have made use of presidential pardons to protect relatives from sentencing.

But it is the first time in US history that a president has used this arbitrary power – meant to be used sparingly and only on the rarest of occasions – to pardon his son after multiple felony convictions.

Analysts say the decision to pardon a close family member “further undermines” Biden’s legacy, reflecting a “regrettable lapse in judgement of an ageing lion”.

“By putting his selfish aspirations above his responsibilities, Biden paved Trump’s path back to Washington…(H)e let personal desires take over again… It’s a fitting coda to a tragic Presidency,” says The New Yorker columnist Isaac Chotiner in a recent piece on Biden’s legacy.

But is the grant of clemency – however unprincipled and unpresidential – to a close family member significant enough to overshadow the train wreck of a presidency marred by one scandal after another on both domestic and foreign fronts?

“Biden's most catastrophic legacy has been his full support to Israel in its genocide against the Palestinians,” Helin Sari Ertem, an associate professor of international relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University, tells TRT World.

The US bolstered its support for Israel in October 2023 by deploying naval and air forces to the region. US spending on Israeli military and related operations in the Middle East since October 7, 2023, is nearly $23 billion.

Biden’s aid to Israel over the last year has been substantially higher than in any other year since Washington began granting military aid to Israel in 1959, according to a recent research paper released by the Costs of War project by Brown University’s Watson Institute.

The Biden administration has reportedly made more than 100 military aid transfers to Israel, although only six have met the congressional review and been made public.

“His administration continued to approve (of) Israel’s cruelty and kept silent about the suffering of the Palestinians,” Ertem says.

Diplomatically, the US has staunchly defended Israel’s war by vetoing UN Security Council resolutions that called for a ceasefire.

“His administration continued to use the PYD/YPG/PKK as a surrogate actor, which tried to preserve its own and the US interests in Syria despite Türkiye's concerns,” she says.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation, which has waged a decades-long terror campaign against Türkiye, killing tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers.

“Biden has been a typical American bureaucrat. He is the continuation of the traditional American foreign policy,” Ertem says.

But Biden’s foreign policy follies go beyond the Middle East. He turned Ukraine into a US proxy to weaken Putin and keep him from intervening further in Syria, she says.

The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with weapons and other military equipment in as many as 67 tranches since August 2021. The US has committed $59.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

“Thanks to the war in Ukraine, the Biden team could consolidate NATO, especially Germany and France,” Ertem says.

Another foreign policy setback under the Biden administration was the chaotic withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan in August 2021.