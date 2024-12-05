A new phase in the Syrian conflict, managed with calm and prudence, has been reached, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, President Erdogan held a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday during a National Security Council meeting to discuss pressing regional and global issues, with a focus on the Syrian conflict.

During the conversation, Erdogan highlighted that the Syrian conflict has entered a new phase, managed with calm and prudence.

Paving the way for progress in the political process

He emphasised Türkiye’s primary objective of preventing further instability in Syria and avoiding civilian casualties.

Erdogan reiterated his government’s stance that the Syrian regime must urgently engage with its people to work toward a comprehensive political solution.

The president also underlined Türkiye’s continued efforts to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians, and pave the way for progress in the political process, reaffirming his country’s commitment to these goals.