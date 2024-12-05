TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to Guterres: Calmly managed new phase underway in Syria
Turkish president underlines Türkiye’s continued efforts to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians, and pave the way for progress in the political process.
President Erdogan held a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday during a National Security Council meeting. / Photo: (AA archive)
December 5, 2024

A new phase in the Syrian conflict, managed with calm and prudence, has been reached, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, President Erdogan held a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday during a National Security Council meeting to discuss pressing regional and global issues, with a focus on the Syrian conflict.

During the conversation, Erdogan highlighted that the Syrian conflict has entered a new phase, managed with calm and prudence.

Paving the way for progress in the political process

He emphasised Türkiye’s primary objective of preventing further instability in Syria and avoiding civilian casualties.

Erdogan reiterated his government’s stance that the Syrian regime must urgently engage with its people to work toward a comprehensive political solution.

The president also underlined Türkiye’s continued efforts to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians, and pave the way for progress in the political process, reaffirming his country’s commitment to these goals.

Ankara's efforts for a diplomatic solution

Türkiye has long been at the forefront of regional efforts to address the Syrian crisis, hosting millions of Syrian refugees and working to manage cross-border security risks.

The country has also played a pivotal role in diplomatic initiatives, including the Astana peace talks, aimed at fostering dialogue among the warring parties.

The Syrian conflict, which began in 2011, has devastated the region, causing immense human suffering and displacement.

As the crisis evolves, Türkiye continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution while balancing its national security concerns and humanitarian responsibilities.

President Erdogan’s call with Secretary-General Guterres underscores Türkiye’s proactive approach to finding a sustainable solution and its commitment to international cooperation in addressing one of the most protracted crises in modern history.

SOURCE:TRT World
