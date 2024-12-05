President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has convened Türkiye’s National Security Council (NSC) to discuss pressing security, regional, and global issues.

The meeting on Thursday highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to maintain national security, address regional instability, and engage in international diplomacy.

President Erdogan received detailed briefings on the success and determination of Türkiye’s domestic and international operations against threats to its unity and security.

This included combating terrorist organisations such as PKK/KCK, PYD/YPG, FETO, and Daesh, according to the statement released following the meeting.

Emphasis was placed on Türkiye’s resolve to eliminate all threats to its national security and public safety.

Syria’s ongoing conflict

Recent developments in Syria were discussed, particularly the need to protect civilians and prevent further harm to their lives and property.

The Council reiterated Türkiye’s strong support for Syria’s territorial integrity and unity while calling for the Syrian regime to engage meaningfully with its people and legitimate opposition.

Türkiye’s stance against terrorist organisations exploiting the instability in Syria was emphasised, along with its readiness to contribute to lasting stability.

Türkiye has consistently advocated for a political solution to the Syrian conflict while conducting cross-border operations to counter threats from terrorist groups, particularly those linked to the PKK and its offshoots.

Lebanon and Palestine

The NSC reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to international law and peace in the Middle East.

The Council expressed hope for a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon and condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression and indiscriminate violence.

Türkiye’s dedication to a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue was underscored as a key foreign policy priority.

Since launching a brutal war in Palestine's Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Erdogan stressed the need for all parties, particularly Israel, to uphold their obligations to ensure regional stability.