Erdogan sees Syrian opposition advance without ‘disasters’
The Turkish president voices frustration with Syria's regime leader, saying that Assad ignored efforts to engage in a dialogue.
December 6, 2024

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad refused to come to the negotiating table despite attempts to solve the Middle Eastern country’s crisis diplomatically, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We made a call to Assad, saying: 'Come, let's determine the future of Syria together,’” Erdogan said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, we did not receive a positive response to this,” he said, expressing frustrations over Assad’s unwillingness to resolve the crisis with diplomacy.

Syria’s anti-regime forces have taken over several cities in the last couple of days as forces loyal to Assad abandoned posts and retreated without offering much resistance.

Erdogan said he hoped that opposition fighters will continue to move forward without any accident.

"… Idlib, Hama, Homs, and the target, of course, is Damascus. The opposition's march continues. Our wish is that this march in Syria continues without accidents or disasters," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

The advance of opposition forces

The clashes between Syrian regime forces and the anti-regime groups began on November 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.

By November 30, they had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city centre and established dominance across Idlib province.

On December 5, following intense fighting, anti-regime forces captured the city centre of Hama from Assad's control.

Separately, on December 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.

‘Everything is in ruins in Lebanon’

Concerning Lebanon, Turkish President Erdogan highlighted the country's dire circumstances, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to supporting the crisis-stricken nation.

"Lebanon is in a very difficult situation. Everything is in ruins,” said Erdogan.

“There are requests for help. During a time when the world is silent, we will continue our assistance,” he said.

Responding to a question on how Israeli aggression will be stopped, President Erdogan said Türkiye has been discussing this matter with the world.

“Humanity is judging Israel and will keep Israel responsible for all the crimes they perpetrated,” Erdogan said.

“The violence and genocide committed by Israel will be held accountable,” he said.

“Hopefully, we are going to ensure this.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
