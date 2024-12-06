In the narrow streets of Lod in Israel, where Jewish and Muslim populations coexist in uneasy proximity, defiance is brewing inside the small mosque Mohamed Sarsour calls home. For the past week, every call to prayer now draws a swelling tide of worshippers.

Sarsour, a local who spends significant portions of his days in this mosque, attributed the sudden surge in worshipers to Israel's recent ban on mosques broadcasting the adhan, or the Muslim call to prayer.

The increase in turnout, he warns, is a quiet but powerful resistance to the Israeli government's latest attempt to silence Muslim religious expression.

"This decision will not pass easily. If the Israeli police tried to remove the loudspeakers and prevent the call to prayer, chaos would erupt. The issue has become a matter of tit-for-tat, and the youth of Lod are known for their courage," the 27-year-old told TRT World.

Police enforcement

On Sunday, Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, ordered police forces to confiscate speakers from mosques as a step towards blocking the adhan from being broadcast in regions where there are Jewish residents.

The far-right minister's posts on X said the move is in line with what has been done "in Europe, as they do in every civilised country in the world, as they do in Arab countries."

According to the decision, which still needs Knesset's approval, police forces are authorized to enter mosques to take away speakers and fine those who do not abide by the new policy. This, Gvir said, is in response to "dozens of complaints from residents in mixed (Jewish-Muslim) cities" about the adhan.

However, many Muslims and Arabs within Israel, including a quarter of Lod's 81,000 people, see the move as a restriction on their right to worship and another attempt to erode their culture and traditions.

Muslims in territories under Israeli legal control were quick to denounce the decision. Leaders of the Muslim and Arab communities took to social media to warn against enforcement of the policy, which is the latest in years-long efforts by the minister to silence mosques' calls to prayer.

"This decision will not be implemented: Not today. Not in a million years," Sarsour warned.

'Racism and racists'

Sami Abu Shehade, head of the National Democratic Assembly party, was unequivocal in his condemnation of the move. In comments to TRT World, the Jaffa-based leader said the confiscation of speakers from mosques is unlawful, and tantamount to "theft under the pretext of social harmony."

He added that "the voices that should be silenced are those of racism and racists like Ben-Gvir."